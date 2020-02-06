Solidarity observed with Kashmiris in Tehran

TEHRAN- The Embassy of Pakistan, Tehran arranged a ceremony on 5th February,2020 in Tehran to observe solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris of the Indian Occupied Kashmir who were subjected to worst kind of brutalities by Indian forces and denied their right to self-determination.

Messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience comprising Iranian scholars,academicians,intellectuals, media persons, members of Pakistani community, Pakistani and Iranian students.

Charge de Affaires Syed Muhammad Fawad Sher, in his speech, paid homage to the sacrifices of the valiant Kashmiris and said that the recent brutal use of force and continued lockdown of Kashmir by the Indian forces has failed to suppress the indigenous struggle of the Kashmiri people aspiring for their right to self-determination.

Referring to the recent brutalities and atrocities being committed by India against the Kashmiri people, Fawad Sher said that the Modi government has endangered the peace of the region and the entire world by abrogating Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which protected the identity and Kashmiriat of all the Kashmiris in India. The continued lockdown and crackdown against peaceful Kashmiris, including youth and children by the Indian forces is an attempt to subjugate and suppress them, but widespread protests and demonstrations are a testimony to the indigenous nature of the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people, he said.

Syed Fawad Sher thanked the Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and the present Government for supporting the cause of the Kashmiri Muslims and condemning the recent Indian atrocities in IOK.

Students from Urdu Department, Tehran University and Pakistan Embassy International School & College, in their speeches, condemned the atrocities and human right violations being committed by Indian forces against the peaceful Kashmiris in IOK. Poet Ahmed Shehryar also recited his poetry on the sufferings of Kashmiri Muslims.

A documentary on Kashmir was also screened on the occasion while English and Farsi newspapers published special article on the day.