Persepolis, Esteghlal share the spoils in Tehran derby

TEHRAN – Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams settled for a breathtaking 2-2 draw here in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

In the match held in front of 56,000 spectators at the Azadi Stadium, Arsalan Motahari’s deflected strike gave Esteghlal the lead in the 24th minute.

However, the lead lasted just five minutes.

Ali Alipour put the ball into the net after receiving a superb pass from Christian Osaguona.

Motahari made a brace in the 52nd minute. Mehdi Ghaedi picked up the ball on the left flank, setting Esteghlal’s second goal and Motahari sent the ball into the roof of the net.

Shortly after, Persepolis put the Blues under pressure and finally leveled the match in the 89th minute.

Anthony Stokes’s strike from inside the area was only parried by Esteghlal goalie Hossein Hosseini into the path of substitute Bashar Resan and he equalized the match.

Sepahan also drew 0-0 with Naft Masjed Soleyman in another match.

Persepolis lead the table with 41 points, five points ahead of Sepahan.

Esteghlal are third with 33 points and one game in hand.