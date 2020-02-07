Iran’s business environment improves in 3rd quarter

TEHRAN - Iran’s business environment witnessed a slight improvement in the autumn, the third quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (September 23-December 21, 2019), compared with the previous quarter, data released by Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) show.

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, the country’s National Business Environment Index stood at 6.03 points in Q3, registering a decrease of 0.68 percent compared with the preceding quarter and a decrease of 7.09 percent over the same quarter of the last year.

The index calculated by ICCIMA measures business friendliness of Iran’s economy, with 10 indicating the worst grade, meaning that the growth of the index is indicative of a deteriorating business environment.

“Access to energy carriers (electricity, gas and diesel)”, “access to water” and “access to the internet and mobile phone network” have been identified as the three most prominent factors in improving the environment, while "unpredictability and price changes of raw materials and products", "difficulty of financing" and "instability of business policies, rules and regulations” were the factors which contributed the most to a high business environment index.

The country’s business index had also improved during the summer which is the second quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (June 22-September 22, 2019) compared with the previous quarter.

The index registered a decrease of 1.6 percent compared with the year’s first quarter and a decrease of 5.17 percent over the same quarter of last year.

EF/MA

