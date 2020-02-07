Tehran session to review books on Trump and White House 

TEHRAN – Persian translations of two books on Trump and the White House will be reviewed during a session at the Central Library of Tehran Park-e Shahr on Sunday.

Persian translations of Bob Woodward’s “Fear: Trump in the White House” by Milad Fashtami and Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Ali Salami have recently been published in Tehran.

In “Fear: Trump in the White House”, American investigative journalist Woodward reveals in unprecedented detail the harrowing life inside President Trump’s White House and precisely how he makes decisions on major foreign and domestic policies.

With extraordinary access to the West Wing, American author and journalist Wolff reveals what happened behind the scenes in the first nine months of the most controversial presidency of the age in “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”.

Translator Fashtami, journalist Samaneh Akvan, analyst Hamidreza Gholamzadeh and scholar Alireza Kuhkan are expected to attend the session.

“Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” has been published by Mehrandish, and “Fear: Trump in the White House” was published by Akhtaran.

Photo: Copies of the Persian versions of “Fear: Trump in the White House” and “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”.

