Tehran, Damascus discuss bilateral relations

TEHRAN — An Iranian delegation met on Thursday with Speaker of Syrian People’s Assembly Hammoudeh Sabbagh to discuss ways to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Headed by Hassan Danaeifar, an advisor to Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, the delegation traveled to Syria to discuss bilateral ties.

Hammoudeh highlighted the deep Tehran-Damascus ties, saying closer coordination between the two sides will counter hegemonic powers, especially the United States, Mehr reported.

He also pointed to the need to exchange visits aimed at bolstering joint cooperation, and hoped that the delegation’s visit would contribute to developing bilateral relations.

For his part, Danaeifar underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two countries and developing relations in various fields.

