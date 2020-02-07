Iranian, German experts to cooperate in Kerman archaeological survey

TEHRAN – Experts from German University of Tubingen along with Iranian fellows will commence a joint archaeological survey in Kerman province, southeastern Iran.

Supervised by Iran’s Cultural Heritage and Tourism Research Center, the survey is scheduled to kick off on February 20, IRNA reported.

So far, five seasons of archeological research have been conducted in comprehensive and inclusive fields of study in the cities of Jiroft, Anbarabad, Faryab and Kahnooj, which yielded valuable information of human settlements from the Neolithic era onwards, the report added.

The big and sprawling Kerman province has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

