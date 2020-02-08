Value of trades at IME reaches $800m in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) witnessed the trade of 622,349 tons of commodities valued at $880 million, the Public Relations and International Affairs Department of IME reported.

The report said that the volume of trade at this market rose 31 percent on a weekly basis.

Last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 307,655 tons of various products worth $540 million were traded, the same report conformed.

On this trading floor, 297,993 tons of steel, 5,600 tons of copper, 3,930 tons of aluminum, 120 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 12 tons of precious metal concentrates as well as 10 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 314,694 tons of different commodities with the total value of $355 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 87,122 tons of bitumen, 103,000 tons of VB feed stock, 67,048 tons of polymer products, 27,000 tons of lube cut oil, 25,809 tons of chemical products, 506 tons of base oil, 2,000 tons of slaps waxes, 1,450 tons of insulation, as well as 1,635 tons of sulfur were traded.

As previously announced by IME’s International Affairs and Public Relations Department, 2.874 million tons of commodities valued at $3.397 billion were traded at this exchange market in January.

During the last month, the oil and petrochemical trading floor of IME hosted trading of 1,697,033 tons of commodities worth $1.65 million, the same report confirmed.

On this trading floor, more than 543,118 tons of bitumen, 280,982 tons of polymer products and 149,505 tons of chemical products, 483,850 tons of VB feed stock, 170,240 tons of lube cut oil, 55,685 tons of sulfur, 5,595 tons of insulation, 2,000 tons of slaps waxes, 6,018 tons of base oil and paraffin waxes, and 40 tons of argon were traded by customers.

The IME report said that metal and mineral trading floor witnessed trading over 1.169 million tons of commodities worth more than $1,737 million in the past month.

On this trading floor 1.09 million tons of steel, 17,750 tons of copper, 640 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 60 tons of precious metals concentrates, 39,960 tons of zinc, 20,940 tons of aluminum, 10 tons of lead ingot, as well as 87 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

Meanwhile, the side market of the IME experienced trading of 2,778 tons of polyester threads, a total number of 16,850 of empty barrel as well as 4,900 tons of phosphate concentrates during January.

MA/MA