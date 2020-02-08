Iran B come third at SAT International Futsal C’ship

Tehran - Iran B futsal team finished in third place at the SAT International Futsal Championship Hat Yai Thailand 2020 after a 2-1 defeat against Thailand A team on Saturday.

Ali Sanei’s side defeated Tajikistan (3-2) and Malaysia (5-0) in their two first matches and lost to Thailand B (5-0) in their third match.

Thailand A took the first place and Thaind B placed second in the tournament.

SAT International Futsal Championship Thailand 2020 was held in Hat Yai, Songkhla from Feb. 2 to 8.

The tournament was supposed to be played with six nations into two groups of three. Then, due to the Coronavirus concern both Turkmenistan and Kuwait withdrew from the event, being replaced by Myanmar and Thailand "B".

Finally, also Myanmar withdrew and the challenge was reorganized in a unique group of five teams.