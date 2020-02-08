Alamian brothers win ITTF Challenge Spanish Open

TEHRAN – Iranian brothers Nima and Noshad Alamian claimed a gold medal at the 2020 ITTF Challenge Spanish Open in Granada on Saturday.

The Iranian pair defeated Korea Republic’s Baek Kwangil and Park Chan-Hyeok 3-1 (11-6, 13-11, 8-11, 11-9) to claim men’s doubles gold.

Alamian brothers had previously defeated Belarus 3-1, South Korea 3-1 and Spain 3-2 in the competition.

A total of 157 men and 86 women competed in Granada, Spain from Feb. 4 to 8.

Play concluded in Granada, next on the agenda is the 2020 ITTF Challenge Plus Portugal Open, play commences in Lisbon with qualification on Wednesday 12th February.