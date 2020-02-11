Leader’s commendation for “That Man Comes with Rain” published

TEHRAN – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has written a commendation for “That Man Comes with Rain”, a novel about young adults’ involvement in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“It has been written very well and artistically, and is very attractive,” the Leader has written in the recommendation published on Tuesday by his office.

“The images illustrated from the last months of the struggle are quite true, clear and real,” he added.

“In my belief, all the youth and teenagers need to read this novel and other books like this today. The writer must be thanked and honored,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

Written by Vajiheh Ali-Akbari Samani, the story is about Behzad, a 13-year-old boy who decides to join with people during the Islamic Revolution despite his father’s disagreement.

The book was published by Ketabestan-e Marefat in 2013.

Photo: A picture of the commendation Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei wrote for “That Man Comes with Rain”. (Mehr/Shahab Qayyumi)

