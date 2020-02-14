Tehran, Moscow discuss ways to expand tourism

TEHRAN – Iran and Russia have explored avenues for deepening ties in the arena of tourism and facilitating travels between the two countries.

Tehran’s ambassador to Moscow said on Thursday that his country is ready to exchange tour leaders with Russia to make them familiar with tourism capacities of the two sides, ISNA reported.

Kazem Jalali made the remakes in a meeting with Maya Lomidze, president of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), where they agreed to develop a plan to promote cultural tourism, ecotourism, as well as pilgrimage in Iran and Russia by the means of social networks, TV programs, and other media outlets.

Lomidze, for her part, highlighted great capacities of both countries in the tourism sector.

Last November, Lomidze announced that Russian tourists’ interest in traveling to Iran has increased.

“Despite all negative media propaganda, which are circulated against Iran, many Russian travelers are drawn to this country, and they are pleased for their visits; some even want to travel to Iran again,” she said.

Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan said in December that Iran was considering to allow Russian tourists visa-free entry into the country to boost tourism, after it granted the same privilege for some other nationals including Chinese and Omani passport holders.

“With striking regional customs, pristine nature and attractive landscapes, our country will surely witness a tourism boom in the coming years,” Mounesan said.

