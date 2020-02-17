U.S. officials’ remarks on elections a stale habit: Iran    

TEHRAN - Instead of accusing Iran of engineering outcome of elections, Washington must explain about its close ties with the countries that have not experienced even one single case of elections, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Abbas Mousavi was reacting to remarks by Brian Hook, the special representative for Iran and senior policy adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who on Friday had called the Iranian parliamentary elections a “pure theatre”.

Mousavi said certain U.S. officials are used to talk irrelevantly about Iran.

“The U.S. officials should, instead of putting Iran’s elections under question, respond to a large spectrum of people’s questions about complicated and unclear process of elections in the U.S., which ignore the vote of majority, or respond to questions about Washington’s close relations with certain countries that are strange to the simplest forms of elections,” Mousavi told reporters.

