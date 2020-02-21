4th National Excellence and Progress Award to be held on Sunday

TEHRAN – The fourth edition of Iran’s National Excellence and Progress Award which celebrates achievements and improvements of the country’s economic sectors is slated to be held on Sunday, IRIB reported.

According to the Head of the Award’s Policy Council, Mohammad-Javad Irvani, this year’s award ceremony is going to be held on February 23, on which 150 companies are going to compete and the top competitors will be honored in the end.

“There are capacities in the country that enabling them is going to boost exports in addition to meeting domestic needs,” Irvani said.

Since the re-imposition of the U.S. sanctions, the Iranian Government has been taking various measures to develop the country’s non-oil economy and in this regard domestic production has been a top priority in the government’s policymaking in the past few years.

The country’s top companies will be provided with various facilities and advantages like tax exemptions and export incentives.

