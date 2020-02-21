German church hosts installation exhibit by Iranian artist Homa Emami

TEHRAN – Sets of installation by Germany-based Iranian artist Homa Emami were put on display in an exhibition at St. Gertrude’s Church and Cultural Center in the German city of Cologne.

Entitled “Yesterday from Tomorrow - Archaeology of the Present”, the showcase, based on a theory of Aristotle’s on time, was organized from February 2 to 20.

Photo: A poster for Iranian artist Homa Emami’s installation exhibition at St. Gertrude’s Church and Cultural Center in Cologne, Germany.

