German church hosts installation exhibit by Iranian artist Homa Emami
February 21, 2020 - 18:10
TEHRAN – Sets of installation by Germany-based Iranian artist Homa Emami were put on display in an exhibition at St. Gertrude’s Church and Cultural Center in the German city of Cologne.
Entitled “Yesterday from Tomorrow - Archaeology of the Present”, the showcase, based on a theory of Aristotle’s on time, was organized from February 2 to 20.
Photo: A poster for Iranian artist Homa Emami’s installation exhibition at St. Gertrude’s Church and Cultural Center in Cologne, Germany.
