FATF puts Iran on blacklist

TEHRAN — The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday placed Iran on its blacklist after Iran refused to comply with the watchdog’s requirements.

Opposition to join the FATF grew after the U.S. abrogated the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed the harshest ever sanctions in history against Iran.

The FATF appeared to leave the door ajar for Iran saying “countries should also be able to apply countermeasures independently of any call by the FATF to do so.”

The United States, the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia had made great efforts to pressure the international body to blacklist Iran.

