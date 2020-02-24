IRIB to make series on Persian polymath Nasir ad-Din Tusi

TEHRAN – Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) plans to produce a TV series on the Persian philosopher, physician and astronomer Abu Jafar Mohammad Tusi, better known as Nasir ad-Din Tusi, IRIB’s Public Relations Office announced on Monday.

The members of the crew haven’t been selected yet, but the script will be ready in late March.

Nasir ad-Din Tusi (1201-1274) had a wide range of interests, in which he was encouraged to indulge, particularly the sciences and philosophy.

He also studied mathematics, natural sciences, Avicenna’s philosophy and medicine. His significant works in literary, theological and scientific disciplines later earned him the title of Mo’allem-al-thalith, i.e., the third teacher, following Aristotle and Farabi.

He is also the founder of Maragheh observatory, an astronomical observatory established in 1259, with a library, which is said at one time to have held over 400,000 volumes of literature related to astronomy and astrology.

His birthday, which falls on February 24 this year, is celebrated as Engineers’ Day in Iran every year

Photo: A portrait of Nasir ad-Din Tusi.

