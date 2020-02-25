TEDPIX, IFX on rising trend

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 14,778 points to 518,513 on Tuesday, after it notches the ever-high record of one million points on Monday, IRNA reported.

As reported, over 8.16 billion securities worth 52.914 trillion rials (about $1.25 billion) were traded at TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index climbed 9,754 points and the second market’s index went up 34,466 points.

Indices of Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries, Mobarakeh Steel Company and Golgohar Mining and Industrial Company mostly contributed to the TEDPIX growth during the Tuesday trades.

Tehran Stock Exchange has been ranked as the second best performer among the members of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in terms of the main index growth during the 12-month period of December 2018-December 2019.

According to the TSE’s office of public relations, TEDPIX registered a growth of 133 percent in the mentioned time span to become the second-best performer after Jamaica Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), also rose 139 points to 6,691, as 2.62 billion securities valued at 26.346 trillion rials (about $627.2 million) were traded at this market.

MA/MA