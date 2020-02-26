TEDPIX jumps 5,800 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 5,882 points to 524,394 on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, over 7.659 billion securities worth 55.898 trillion rials (about $1.33 billion) were traded at TSE in the same day.

The first market’s index climbed 10,422 points and the second market’s index went up 11,002 points.

Indices of Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (PGPIC), National Iranian Copper Industry Company (NICICO), and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRISL) mostly contributed to the TEDPIX growth during the Wednesday trades.

Tehran Stock Exchange has been ranked as the second best performer among the members of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in terms of the main index growth during the 12-month period of December 2018-December 2019.

According to the TSE’s office of public relations, TEDPIX registered a growth of 133 percent in the mentioned time span to become the second-best performer after Jamaica Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), also rose 52 points to 6,744, as 3.275 billion securities valued at 51.030 trillion rials (about $1.21 billion) were traded at this market.

