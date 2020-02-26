Trump has confessed Iran ‘hates’ Daesh, Zarif says

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said late on Tuesday that Donald Trump has admitted that Iran “hates” the Daesh terrorist group, also called ISIS.

Also, Zarif said, Trump has confessed that the U.S. troops are stationed in Syria to steal the country’s oil.

“Donald Trump just admitted what we all knew: U.S. troops in Syria to ‘have the oil’” Zarif tweeted.

“Also, that Russia, Syria, and Iran can fight ISIS, confessing, ‘Iran hates ISIS’,” Zarif said.

However, Zarif said, the U.S. assassinated General Soleimani, Iran’s legendary commander in the fight against Daesh.

“But not only did the U.S. NOT fight ISIS, it cowardly murdered its number 1 enemy—with ONLY Trump’s cronies and ISIS celebrating.”

ISIS celebrated the assassination of General Soleimani.

Zarif posted a video of Trump in which he says “Iran hates ISIS” and also he confesses that the U.S. forces withdrew from Syria after taking the oil.

According to Press TV, in October last year, after ordering the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria, Trump said he wanted the U.S. firm ExxonMobil to go to the Arab country to tap its oil.

NA/PA