Broadcasters of coronavirus fake news to face imprisonment

TEHRAN – Broadcasting fake news about coronavirus will have a punishment of imprisonment up to 3 years, Hassan Norouzi, member of Majlis (the Iranian Parliament) has announced.

Concerning the crime and the punishment of those who publish false news about the spread of COVID-19, he stated that broadcasting false information is considered a crime under the law and the violator will be imprisoned for one to three years or flogged, IRNA reported.

Spreading fake news about the disease has raised people’s concern and fright which can result in interruption of daily routine, he stated, lamenting, closure of large factories and commercial complexes can cause widespread economic damage.

Following the closure of schools, children will have to attend school during the summer to compensate for this month, he noted.

COVID-19 outbreak is a matter of concern for health officials in both Iran and the world to think of a solution, but the closure of manufacturing and economic units will result in thousands of billions of damage to the nation, he concluded.

FB/MG

