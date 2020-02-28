Production by major automakers exceeds 790,000 in 11 months

TEHRAN - Three major Iranian carmakers, namely Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), SAIPA Group and Pars Khodro, manufactured 793,924 vehicles during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-February 19, 2020), IRNA reported citing the data released by Codal website.

According to the data, during the mentioned period IKCO manufactured 357,859 vehicles of which 45,402 were produced in the ninth Iranian calendar month of Bahman (January 21-February 19).

As reported, the mentioned carmakers, manufactured a total of 706,823 vehicles during the first ten months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020).

Based on the data released by the mentioned website, major carmakers had manufactured 103,677 vehicles during the tenth Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 22, 2019-January 20, 2020).

Last week, the Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry announced that Iranian carmakers manufactured 612,000 passenger cars during the first 10 months of the current year.

The ministry’s data indicated that car manufacturing in Iran has fallen 18.5 percent in the 10-month period of this year compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

Iran has been following a program for supporting domestic manufacturing of auto parts since due to the U.S. sanctions the country’s automakers have been facing some problems in supplying their needed parts and equipment.

Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani has said that the policy of domestic manufacturing of auto parts should be seriously followed up and in this due capable manufacturers should be supported.

EF/MA