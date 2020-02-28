The U.S. and the inner collapse

TEHRAN - The leader of Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei recently met with the people of East Azerbaijan province and said that the U.S. is collapsing from inside, but has been faking its glorious look.

The Leader’s remarks is an obvious fact that can be seen in statistics and economic misery of the tens of millions of Americans.

A small percentage of people in the U.S. live in high level of financial prosperity, but a significant number of Americans are struggling with poverty.

Francis Fukuyama is an American political scientist, political economist, who was a member of the Political Science Department of the RAND Corporation, one of the Pentagon-affiliated companies. Fukuyama is known for his book “The End of History and the Last Man” (1992), which argued that the worldwide spread of liberal democracies and free-market capitalism of the West and its lifestyle may signal the end point of humanity's sociocultural evolution. However, his recent book “Identity: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment” (2018) modified his earlier position and stated that the rise of trumpism and far-right wing in Europe has become a trouble for protecting liberal ideology.

Fukuyama thought that with the decline of communism and socialism a global consensus would be formed in favor of liberal democracy, which would be regarded as the end of all ideologies and the supremacy of liberalism.

Samuel P. Huntington, Fukuyama's professor, who presented the clash of civilizations thesis, considered his theory wrong and warned him not to be too optimistic. Vladimir Putin’s continued presidency in Russia, China’s surprising developments in economic field, U.S. invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq and Islamic awakening in the Islamic states diminished Fukuyama's optimism.

The American writer saw the Bush and Clinton family's presence in the American political scene as a sign of American political decline and warned that it would lead to the people’s frustration.

Fukuyama’s prediction came true. Trump has won the long-running conflicts of northeastern elites and southern populists. American public opinion and the media realized his prediction. He explicitly claimed taking power by Trump as a result of decline of the American political system.

In his new book “Identity: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment”, Fukuyama discusses populist nationalism, authoritarianism, religious conflict and the wane of democracy and the crisis of identity.

He believes that the demand for identity recognition has increased and has become the cause of many political conflicts and struggles. Policy making based on the recognition of those whose 'identities' have been ignored or oppressed is so common. The U.S. is scared of nations and countries that want to be seen and recognized.

Fukuyama believes that today's liberal system is suffering from the identity vacuum and does not promote a particular lifestyle. It took him 30 years to realize that optimism is enough, and talking about a unipolar system in the world is a political delusion. So he has entered the phase of self-criticism. Today, Western elites admit that liberal democracy cannot be imposed on any community by force. The fate of the U. S. and its international allies in Iraq and Afghanistan, along with the economic and political sanctions against the Iranian people show that any use of force to impose liberalism and liberal democracy is doomed to failure. The U.S. is constantly faking it to show that it is in good condition. The air attack on the Ain al-Assad airbase showed U.S. military power has declined. There are only few elites in the U.S. that believe that the situation in Washington is under control and in line with the values of liberalism.

The U.S. will soon realize that divine fate and the will of nations cannot be prevented. Oppressors and criminals will have no place in the world.