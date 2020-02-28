Coronavirus won’t stop education: minister

TEHRAN – Education Minister Mohsen Hajimirzaei has said that the closure of school in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak will not stop education in the country.

“Students will follow up on their education through programs which will be broadcast by the national media,” the minister wrote on his Twitter account, IRNA reported.

Deputy education minister Alireza Kamrei said Amoozesh (Education) channel of the state TV will start broadcasting programs on Saturday for students all over the country and this trend will continue even after the situation is back to normal.

73 infected persons recovered

Deputy health minister Kianoush Jahanpour said that at least 388 people have so far been infected in the country. Of the total figure, 73 have been recovered and 34 have died.



$25m allocated to disinfect schools

The Budget and Planning Organization has allocated one trillion rials (about $25 million) to disinfect and prepare schools against the coronavirus.

Authorities have ordered universities closed until the end of the Iranian year on March 21. Schools in highly affected areas will be shut down for three days. All cultural and sports events will be stopped for another week.

