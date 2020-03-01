ICCIMA establishes coronavirus containment headquarters

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has set up Coronavirus Containment Headquarters in the chamber for cooperation with organizations that are responsible battling the virus.

As reported by ICCIMA portal, in a letter to the secretary-general of the chamber, ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie ordered the establishment of the headquarters, urging daily meetings among its staff to assist responsible organizations and fellow citizens.

Shafeie has also called on the heads of chambers of commerce across the country to establish Corona Containment Headquarters to carry out their social responsibility and to help people and organizations.

Iranian medical officials have assured that the country would, in the near future, rein in the outbreak, saying that the condition of many patients diagnosed with the virus has improved.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has also expressed preparedness to help fight the outbreak, and Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami has assigned his ministry’s subsidiary organizations with the task of mass-producing liquid disinfectants and protective masks, which are currently in high demand and are being freely distributed by health centers countrywide.

WF/MA