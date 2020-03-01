Turkey’s Vatan party warns Ankara of US-made trap in Syria

Turkey’s Vatan Party has warned that the situation in Syria is a trap set by the United States and the Israeli regime.

“U.S. and Israeli officials are leading Turkey towards a war with Syria. We warn of falling into a trap. They are leading not only Turkey but also its president to the trap," the party said in a statement on Saturday.

The party believes that the conflict in Idlib isolates Turkey and pushes it away from strategic allies, including Russia.

In early February, the party’s chairman Dogu Perincek had highlighted the need to create direct relations between Turkey and Syria.

Tensions surged in Idlib, the last major terrorist stronghold in the war-torn country, on Thursday after dozens of Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike by Syrian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the targeted Turkish troops were among terrorists. On Friday, Turkey, which backs anti-Damascus militants, claimed that it had hit 200 Syrian government targets, "neutralizing" 309 soldiers.

It is expected that Russian and Turkish President would discuss the situation in Idlib on March 5 or 6.

Iran has called for de-escalation, pointing to Astana Format talks as a solution to resolve differences. Also, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held separate phone conversations with his Russian and Turkish counterparts on Saturday night to discuss the issue.

(Source: MNA)