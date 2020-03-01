Iran football leagues postponed until further notice

TEHRAN – All football competitions in Iran have been postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, Iran Sports Medicine Federation had canceled all sports events except football.

Then the Iran Football League Organization announced that all the football and futsal matches have been canceled until further notice.

Persepolis sit top of Iran Professional League (IPL) table, 10 points ahead of Sepahan and Esteghlal.

South Korea's K League was postponed last week amid coronavirus concerns.

The escalating outbreak in Iran has killed 54 people and infected 978, according to the Iran’s Health Ministry on Sunday.