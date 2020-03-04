Iran confirms postponement of leagues till March 19

TEHRAN - Iran Football Organization released a statement announcing that all football competitions of every level in Iran have been postponed until the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

“Following the order of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, all the Iran Professional League (IPL), First, Second and Third Divisions matches have been postponed till March 19, 2020,” the statement reads.

“The tournament is scheduled to resume on April 2, 2020,” it adds.

Persepolis sit top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) table, 10 points ahead of Sepahan and Esteghlal.

The escalating outbreak in Iran has killed 92 people and infected 2922, according to Iran’s Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Also, in some other countries, all domestic football fixtures at all levels are postponed.

Asian Champions League matches have been canceled amid coronavirus.

The start of the Korean K-League season is postponed and Japan's J-League has postponed all domestic games until the middle of March.