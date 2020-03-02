Expediency Council member Mohammad Mirmohammadi dies

TEHRAN – Seyed Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a member of the Expediency Council, died on Monday morning at Masih-e Daneshavari hospital in Tehran, Tasnim reported.

He was 71.

Mirmohammadi’s mother, the sister of Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani, also died from coronavirus in the past few days.

Mirmohammadi was the representative of Qom in the parliament for two four-year terms.

He was a member of the central council of the Islamic Republic Party, presidential chief of staff during the presidencies of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, and secretary general of the Islamic Civilization Party.



President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, and Hassan Khomeini have offered condolences over his death.

PA/PA