More growth for stock markets on Wednesday

TEHRAN- Iran’s two major stock markets, i.e Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), witnessed some more growth on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, TEDPIX, the main index of TSE, rose 10,943 points to 555,328.

Over 7.198 billion securities worth 60.483 billion rials (about $1.33 billion) were traded at this market.

The first market’s index rose 14,254 points and the second market’s index went up 13,631 points on Wednesday.

TEDPIX had risen 45,640 points to 524,394 during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The indices of Bank Mellat, Bank Tejarat, Iran Khodro Industrial Group, Saipa Group, Isfahan Oil Refinery, and National Iranian Copper Company mostly contributed to the rise of the index.

As previously reported, TSE witnessed the highest ever weekly rise of its main index in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 17, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey.

The index rose 45,638 points, or 12.9 percent, during the mentioned week to stand at 399.445 points.

Tehran Stock Exchange has been ranked as the second best performer among the members of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in terms of the main index growth during the 12-month period of December 2018-December 2019.

According to the TSE’s office of public relations, TEDPIX registered a growth of 133 percent in the mentioned time span to become the second-best performer after Jamaica Stock Exchange.

During the Wednesday trades, IFX, the main index of IFB, also climbed 141 points to 7,104.

As reported, 2.82 billion securities worth 30.023 trillion rials (about $714.8 billion) were traded at IFB on Wednesday.

