IIEC to hold Tehran's virtual exhibits under coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN- Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) plans to host exhibitions, due to be held in Tehran, virtually for the first time as the coronavirus outbreak has put the country in danger.

As reported by the Public Relations and International Department of the company, the virtual exhibitions are expected to be participated by nearly 20,000 domestic producers.

Holding virtual exhibitions is initiated by Iran International Exhibitions Company in a bid to avoid cancellation of exhibitions and help growth of domestic industry despite the condition created by the mentioned virus. In the fact, the company is turning the threat into opportunity.

Elaborating upon the issue, Bahman Hosseinzadeh, the managing director of the company, said to visit the virtual exhibits, the visitors can refer to the website of the company (iranfair.com) in which different exhibitions and commodity groups are categorized.

