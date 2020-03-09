Rumi’s Masnavi-ye Manavi published in Georgian

TEHRAN – The first book of the Masnavi-ye Manavi, Persian poet Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi’s masterpiece, has been published in Georgian.

Translated by Georgian poet and orientalist Giorgi Lobzhanidze, the book has been released by Sulakauri Publishing in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, the Iranian Cultural Office in Tbilisi has announced.

Lobzhanidze is working on the second and third books of the Masnavi-ye Manavi, which will be published in the coming months in collaboration with the Iranian Cultural Office.

Lobzhanidze’s Georgian translation of the Holy Quran was a winner at the 15th edition of Iran International Book of the Year Awards in 2008.

He is also the translator of the Gulistan (The Rose Garden), one of Persian’s classical masterpieces by Sadi, and “The Water’s Footsteps” by Sohrab Sepehri.

Photo: Front cover of the Georgian translation of the first book of the Persian poet and mystic Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi’s masterpiece Masnavi-ye Manavi.

