With solidarity, Iran will pull through

NORTH CAROLINA - Some 70,000 Iranians and veterans whose health was damaged by chemical warfare and who are still living with injuries caused by Western chemical agents supplied to Saddam Hussein in the 1980s are reportedly at extreme risk of dying from the Covid 19 virus, and some of these veterans already have been struck down in Iran.

Also, a disgusted Iran native, an academic at Princeton University in New Jersey, points out that an organization called “United Against Nuclear Iran” (UANI) has long been leading efforts to pressure companies to stop doing business with Iran. Lately, pressure by this organization has been directed at major pharmaceutical companies to halt any business they have with Iran under what has been dubbed “humanitarian exemptions” given the fact that Iran has already been hard hit by the spread of Covid 19.

A sane person can’t make this stuff up because it goes parsecs beyond ANY sense of a “humanitarian” spirit and, you guessed it, the primary funders of this group are none other than billionaire Jewish Zionists like Sheldon Adelson and Thomas Kaplan. Other names that have been or remain associated with “United Against Nuclear Iran” are individuals (to name just a few) such as former U.S. Senator Joseph Lieberman, Dennis Ross, Richard Holbrooke, John Bolton, and even Mike Pompeo -- all prominent people and Zionists who have been involved through various postings at one time or another in setting U.S. foreign policies.

Major companies (among others) allegedly urged by UANI to halt whatever business they do with Iran include Bayer, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Abbott Laboratories at a time when the legal channels for humanitarian exchange are not apparently providing enough medicines and related goods to help Iran alleviate the sufferings of Covid 19 victims and to halt the viral spread inside Iran.

The ultimate absurdity is that UANI claims it cares about the Iranian people. But this and similar claims by the Trump Administration and by others associated with crafting cruel U.S. policies now and in the past towards Iran have been lies and subterfuges aimed largely at encouraging Iran’s citizens to foment discord inside the Islamic Republic. The policies of the Trump Administration and its minions and supporters towards alleged “enemies” (including other countries like Syria and Cuba and Venezuela, etc) must ultimately be carving out a special place in Hell for these immoral actors.

However, it may also be the case that more prudence in U.S. policies towards Iran could emerge as it becomes harder for the Trump gangsters to rationalize its ugly sanctions especially at a time when there is a strong need for relief from those sanctions given the viral assault. One observer has pointed out, for example, that former President George W. Bush, who falsely branded Iran as part of the absurd “axis of evil”, still sent loads of medical supplies to Iran when it was hard hit by earthquakes in 2003 at the same time he was invading and destroying Iraq.

In any event, in the U.S., the status quo is falling apart and not just because of the Covid 19 threat (which is accelerating exponentially in the U.S., too). For one thing, Trump has been forced to “eat crow” because the economy is on the verge of what may become the worst recession ever, and his beloved “stock market” is gyrating downwards and giving the lie to any claims he has made that the U.S. economy has EVER been really healthy since the recession of 2008 and 2009, the deepest to date since the Depression of the 1930s. Since 2009 the Federal Reserve Bank has engineered a debt-fueled binge and fiat money printing the likes of which has never before been seen anywhere and which has been bound to eviscerate in time U.S. pretensions of economic health and leadership.

Given what’s ahead, it is unlikely Trump can enjoy a second term in the White House IF, and this is a big if, the Democratic Party can manage to nominate popular Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Currently, former VP and current Senator Joe Biden have been elevated as the likely nominee with some ill-gotten primary victories, but evidence has already emerged that he is senile and probably incapable, if honestly prevailed, of literally serving as POTUS in anything but name. In a recent campaign appearance, he managed to confuse his sister with his wife amid other embarrassing verbal gaffes. The long corrupted Democratic Party leadership will destroy the Party and ensure Trump’s election for a second term if Biden faces off with Trump next November. And if Trump is reelected the prospects for real America democracy and any leadership in the world are more than probably doomed.



