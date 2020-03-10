“The Cycling Wind” competing in Tumbleweeds film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Nazanin Sobhan-Sarbandi’s short animation “The Cycling Wind” is competing in the 9th Tumbleweeds Film Festival for Kids underway in Salt Lake City, Utah, the U.S.

Produced by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCY), the film tells the story of a young wind that comes into possession of a bike, which helps the wind to blow even faster without expending much energy, and to truly enjoy its time.

The Tumbleweeds Film Festival, an international film festival for families that screens films and animations for ages 4 and up, will be held until March 15.

Photo: A scene from “The Cycling Wind” by Nazanin Sobhan-Sarbandi.

