Kish Island to close tourist sites during Noruz amid coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN – It started with domestic flight restrictions to the Kish Island, but authorities have announced the Persian Gulf island “will receive no traveler” during the Noruz holidays (starting March 21).

“All the malls, commercial, cultural, sports, and recreational centers as well as places such as hairdressers and ... that were previously announced to be closed will remain closed until further notice,” Kish health council announced.

“All patients and their confidants are required to comply with mandatory quarantine at home, and if they fail to comply with the requirements of the prosecutor’s office on Kish Island, mandatory quarantine measures will be forced,” the council said, adding, “cancellation of Noruz trips to the Kish Island remains in place.”

Restriction on flights from and to the Kish Island started on Monday based on an agreement reached between the Kish Free Zone Organization, Transport and Urban Development Ministry, Civil Aviation Organization, and the Kish Air.

Earlier this week, the country announced that it wants to limit intercity travel particularly between major cities in an effort to halt the virus spread.

Over the past couple of decades, Kish has become a beach resort where visitors can swim, shop and sample a laid-back and relatively liberated local lifestyle. It is home to free-trade-zone status, with ever-growing hotels, shopping centers, apartment blocks, and retail complexes.

AFM/MG