Asbaghian elected as Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled President

TEHRAN – Mohammad Shervin Asbaghian has been elected as new president of Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled.

He replaced Hamid Ali Samimi for a four-year term till 2024 by receiving 23 votes out of 35 votes in the presidential elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic on Wednesday.

Asbaghian currently is director general of federations' common affairs at Iranian Ministry of Sports but he must resign from his role to start his work as head of Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled.

“I would like to thank all the members who voted for me. We want to continue the federation’s success, that’s why I’m here. We have a lot of work to do because we are going to do our best at the 2020 Paralympic Games,” Asbaghian said.