Iranian films line up for Visions du Réel

TEHRAN – A lineup of four Iranian films will be screened in the various sections of the Visions du Réel, an international film festival in Nyon, Switzerland.

Documentary movies “Fish Eye” by Amin Behruzzadeh and “The Silhouettes” by Afsaneh Salari will go on screen in the international competition of the festival, which will be held from April 24 to May 2.

“Fish Eye” follows Parsian Shila, Iran’s biggest industrial fishing boat that plans to catch 2000 tons of tuna fish. The film depicts the cruelty and harsh conditions of the job, and just how nature is affected by this activity.

“The Silhouettes” is about an Afghan family that had left their homeland 40 years ago to start a new life in Iran. Now their son wants to return to Afghanistan to live and work there, but the family opposes his plan.

The festival will also screen short films “A Horse Has More Blood Than a Human”, a co-production between Iran and the UK by Iranian director Abolfazl Taluni, and “The Leaves” by Hamid Jafari.

Photo: A scene from “The Silhouettes” by Afsaneh Salari.

