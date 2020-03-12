Zarif writes to UN chief, urges end to U.S. illegal sanctions amid coronavirus fight 

TEHRAN — In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denounced the United States’ sanctions as a major obstacle to Iran’s battle against the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

In his letter, Zarif urged an end to such “unilateral” and “illegal” sanctions.

Zarif said despite Iran’s scientific capabilities and the commitment that the country’s health system has shown to the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. sanctions on legal trade and the preconditions that the United States’ authorities have set recently so as to prevent the sale of medicine, medical equipment, and humanitarian supplies have posed serious obstacles to the efforts to control the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran.

Copies of the letter were also forwarded to directors of all international organizations and to Zarif’s foreign counterparts across the world, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

In his letter, the foreign minister enumerated examples of the U.S. measures against Iran, pointing to the effect of the secondary sanctions on Iran’s oil sales as well as the ban on private sector’s exports of other products and a consequent reduction in the ability of the government to provide subsidy for the basic commodities consumed by the Iranian citizens.

He said the bans have reduced the private sector’s capacity for production and employment.

The chief diplomat also said the multilayered nature of sanctions on the financial sectors, transportation, insurance, and banks have prevented the sale of medicine and medical equipment to Iran.

The refusal to supply Iranian airlines with the components, tools and navigation software with the purpose of grounding Iran’s aviation sector, and the recent measure from the American companies to obstruct the use of information technology halt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Iran, the senior diplomat added.

Zarif also pointed out that those anti-Iran measures are somehow rooted in the international community’s inaction in the face of the illegal measures of the government of the United States.

He concluded that there’s a necessity for an immediate end to the U.S. government’s “economic terrorism” against people of Iran, highlighting the duty of the United Nations and the Member States to support the Iranian people and government’s demand for an end to the U.S. government’s policy.

Novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a new respiratory disease first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. The World Health Organization on Wednesday labeled the outbreak as a pandemic.

More than 130,000 people have been infected by the virus across the world and 4,900 have died, the vast majority of them in China.

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told a regular daily news briefing on Friday that 1,289 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been detected across the country in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of infected people to 11,364. He also put the death toll at 514.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a multilateral nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

MH/PA

