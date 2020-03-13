Iranian films win awards at India’s Third Eye festival

TEHRAN – “I’m Not My Body”, a co-production between Iran and the UK by Iranian director Nima Akbarpur, was named best short at the 18th Third Eye Asian Film Festival in Mumbai, India last week.

The film tells the story of an immigrant Iranian news anchor, who works for a Persian TV channel in the UK. His personal pictures go viral on social media and he tries to remove them.

“Cover” by Iranian director Vahid Alvandifar shared third prize in this section with “Written By?” by Kankana Chakraborty from Bangladesh.

“Cover” is about two workers who are carrying the body of their dead colleague, Ahmad, to his home when he unexpectedly returns from the dead. As the three men drive through the mountainous roads to get home, Ahmad does everything in his power to escape his past life.

Photo: A scene from “I’m Not My Body” by Iranian director Nima Akbarpur

