Platform S1 of Salman joint oilfield installed

TEHRAN – Platform S1 of Salman field, which Iran shares with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Persian Gulf, was fully installed on its designated offshore place on Wednesday, Shana reported.

As reported, the 1000-ton structure was built and loaded by Iranian experts and engineers at Khorramshahr Yard less than two months ago.

According to the head of Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), which is in charge of the development of the field, the installation of this platform was significant due to the complexities of the operations, such as the difficulty of lifting due to the asymmetric weight of the platform, and the multiplicity and complexity of the platform’s pipelines and subsea wirings.

"Installation operations were carried out in spite of all the complexities in full compliance with safety principles,” Alireza Salmanzadeh told Shana.

The construction operations of this platform were started nearly five years ago and the topside platform was completed in early January and was loaded at Khoramshahr Yard on January 13.

Khoramshahr Yard currently houses several workshops for building offshore platforms for Abouzar, Salman and Forouzan oilfields.

Salman oil field is located in the Persian Gulf and jointly owned by Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The offshore shared field has high-pressure gas layers, too. Discovered about 45 years ago, the Salman field has since been supplying only oil.

EF/MA