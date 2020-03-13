Iran calls on ICC to exempt medical equipment from U.S. sanctions

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture has called on the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) for exempting the imports of medical and healthcare equipment and products from the U.S. sanctions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to ICC Chairman Paul Polman on Tuesday, Gholam-Hossein Shafeie urged the ICC to take necessary measures to help Iran access to medical equipment to counter coronavirus, the ICCIMA portal reported.

As head of the Iranian committee at the International Chamber of Commerce, Shafeie noted that international institutions can play a significant role in removing political sanctions under critical situations like the coronavirus outbreak.

“Supporting the Iranian government in the fight against this disease at the regional and global levels is not only aiding the Iranian people, it will prevent the further spread of the virus to the region and the world,” the ICCIMA head wrote.

Earlier this month, ICCIMA set up Coronavirus Containment Headquarters in the chamber for cooperation with organizations that are responsible battling the virus.

Shafeie has also called on the heads of chambers of commerce across the country to establish Coronavirus Containment Headquarters to carry out their social responsibility and to help people and organizations.

The death fatalities from coronavirus in Iran reached 429 by Thursday afternoon, the Health Ministry announced.

The ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour also said until this date 10,075 individuals have been confirmed contracted the deadly virus.

Since Friday afternoon 1,075 new cases have been added to the patients.

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (R) and ICC Chairman Paul Polman