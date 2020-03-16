Turkish singer Mahsun Kirmizigül offers sympathy to Iranians over coronavirus blight

TEHRAN – Turkish singer and songwriter Mahsun Kirmizigül extended his sympathy to Iranians over the coronavirus epidemic in the country on his latest Instagram post published on Sunday.

“For your own safety and to fight the new virus, please take the health advice seriously,” reads a part of Kirmizigül’s message.

He also expressed his condolences over the deaths of a number of Iranians due to the new virus.

Turkey announced on Sunday that 18 Turkish people have been diagnosed with the virus.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the new coronavirus (COVID-19), has spread to at least 141 countries and territories.

Photo: Turkish singer Mahsun Kirmizigül in an undated photo.

