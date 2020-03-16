“What the Wind Knows” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – American writer and journalist Amy Harmon’s latest book “What the Wind Knows” has recently been published in Persian by Tandis Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Afaq Zargarian, the 2019 historical romance is about Anne Gallagher, who grew up being enchanted by her grandfather’s stories of Ireland.

Heartbroken at his death, she travels to his childhood home to spread his ashes. There, overcome with memories of the man she adored, and consumed by a history she never knew, she is pulled into another time, the Ireland of 1921, when her grandfather was only six years old.

Photo: Copies of the Persian version of American writer Amy Harmon “What the Wind Knows” are on display in a bookstore in Tehran.

