Former Najaf governor appointed Iraq's PM-designate

Iraq's President Barham Salih has appointed the former governor of Najaf province to be the country's next prime minister-designate, the National reported on Tuesday.

Adnan Al Zurufi is head of the Nasr parliamentary grouping of former prime minister Haider al Abadi.

The 54-year-old MP has 30 days to form his cabinet that must then be put to a vote of confidence in Iraq's divided parliament.

Al Zurufi is the second man to be tapped to try to form a government since Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned in late November.

A senior government source told AFP that political factions had intensely debated names for days, seeking a "non-confrontational" figure to preserve the status quo.

Mohammed Allawi was first tapped to replace Abdul Mahdi in February but withdrew his nomination after failing to get the backing of enough MPs to secure a vote of confidence.

The country has been at a political deadlock with infighting between Shiite factions and then disputes with Kurdish and Sunni politicians to find a consensus for the new government.