I am sure that the Iranians support each other in this situation: British envoy

TEHRAN - British Ambassador to Tehran Robert Macaire said on Monday that that Britain, Germany and France sent a package of aid to Iran which includes medical equipment and also financial aid up to five million euros.

“Iran, like some other countries, may have shortages of medicine and medical equipment. So, Britain, Germany, and France sent a package of aid to Iran which includes medical equipment and an amount of money up to five million euros,” IRNA quoted him as saying in a video message posted on Macaire’s Instagram page.

He also said in his message that the Iranians support each other in the fight against the coronavirus.

“Norouz [Iranian New Year holidays] is a time for festivity, however, unfortunately, this year will be different due to the necessity to stay at home. However, I am sure that the Iranians support each other in this situation,” he said.

During a cabinet meeting on March 11, President Hassan Rouhani said it is essential to cut the chain of the spread of coronavirus and avoid inter-city travels.

He noted it is necessary to avoid trips between cities and traffic.

He called for observing all the healthcare guidelines during the Norouz (New Year) holidays to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He said the Norouz holidays should not turn into a period during which the coronavirus is spread more by “unmanaged traveling and commuting”.

As of Tuesday, 988 Iranians died of coronavirus and 16,169 persons confirmed contracted the virus.

NA/PA