Coronavirus cuts gasoline consumption in Iran by 35%

TEHRAN - Gasoline consumption in Iran has decreased by 35 percent as the coronavirus outbreak has sharply declined trips and travels across the country.

Since the beginning of the new Iranian calendar year (March 20), daily gasoline consumption has amounted to 46 million liters compared with 70 million liters last month, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

Gasoline production and consumption in the country are respectively estimated at 110 million liters and 94 million liters per day.

MG