Leader calls disabled war veterans 'alive martyrs'

The Leader described the disabled war veterans as "alive martyrs". He wished the veterans and their families health and success.

The Disabled Veterans Day is celebrated every year on the birthday anniversary of Abbas ibn Ali, the brother of Imam Hussein (AS) and a key warrior in the Battle of Karbala in October 680.

Every year on such a day, representatives of the Leader make visits to disabled war veterans; however, the visits were canceled this year as the country is grappling with the novel coronavirus outbreak and the need to observed social distancing.

