Saba animations to provide tips for dealing with coronavirus

TEHRAN – Iran’s Saba Animation Center is producing an animation series reminding people of tips to prevent spreading coronavirus.

The series titled “Coronavirus” is composed of 26 episodes, producer Alireza Issai said in a press release published by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Saturday.

With no dialogue, the one-minute movies each carry messages narrated at the end in Persian, English, French, Spanish, Italian, Arabic, Turkish and Kurdish.

The episodes in the series will be aired as public service advertisements during intermissions between regular programs on IRIB’s various channels.

Issai said that the recommendations included in the series have all been approved by Iran’s health authorities and the World Health Organization.

Pejman Malemir, Hesam Javaheri, Behnam Berenji and Azadeh Nikbar are the directors of the series penned by Ali Zaranduz, Leila Zarqi and Shabnam Fattahi.

Iranian artists have taken an active role to raise people’s awareness of coronavirus – COVID-19.

Earlier in mid-March, Iranian cartoonist Jamal Rahmati announced that he has used characters from Persian poet Ferdowsi’s magnum opus, the Shahnameh, to make an animation series named “The Seven Adventures of Coronavirus” on coronavirus.

The animation aims at entertaining children who have been quarantined in their homes over the past three weeks due to the coronavirus epidemic in the country, while teaching them how to protect themselves against the new virus, he said after the release of the first part “Rustam and Zakariya against Corona”.

Photo: A scene from Saba Animation Center’s series “Coronavirus”.

