Olympics postponement was predictable: Soltanifar

TEHRAN - Iran's Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Masoud Soltanifar said that postponing the Olympics was predictable.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are postponed until next year because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“We were mostly prepared for the games but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the competitions. Our athletes have secured 51 berths so far and were going to book more possible quota places but the games are postponed,” Soltanifar said.

“We will wait and see what happens with the sports federations and then draft a new qualification schedule. Iranian athletes and para athletes will continue their training to preserve the readiness,” he added.