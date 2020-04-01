ISIPO revives 1,185 idle production units in a year

TEHRAN – Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) managed to revive 1,185 idle production units across the country during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), Tasnim news agency reported quoting a deputy with ISIPO.

Ali-Asghar Mosaheb, ISIPO deputy head for small industries affairs, said the mentioned units returning to operation created direct jobs for 21,618 persons. The official had previously said, “Following a program for boosting domestic production, ISIPO managed to revive 529 idle production units in the first half of the past Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 21, 2019).

According to Mosaheb, one of the approaches through which ISIPO is planning to help inactive units get back in the production cycle is to see their knowledge and technology needs.

“The country’s technology units and scientific and research centers have come to believe that they can help the industry and that the industry can use their potentials and capacities,” he said.

MA/MA