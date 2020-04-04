Iran warns movie theater owners not to dismiss employees during coronavirus shutdown

TEHRAN – Cinema Organization of Iran director Hossein Entezami has warned the theater owners not to dismiss their employees amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“The theater owners and cineplexes will enjoy the facilities and support of the organization under the auspicious of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance if they do not dismiss their employees,” Entezami said in a post published on his Tweeter account Saturday.

All movie theaters across Iran have shut down over the spread of coronavirus that is also known as COVID-19. Iran has also canceled all art, cultural and cinematic events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entezami made the remarks following the publication of a report on the dismissals of a number of movie theater employees.

However, Association of Iranian Theater Owners secretary Mohammadreza Saberi announced on Saturday that no employee has been dismissed and when the theater halls reopen, all the employees will sure get back to work.

He added that some of the theater owners have introduced their employees to file for unemployment and they will return to work after the cinemas reopen.

Cinema Organization of Iran director Hossein Entezami

